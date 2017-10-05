Kings of Leon Pledge Las Vegas Show Proceeds to Music City Cares Fund After Tragic Shooting

After Sunday night's horrific mass shooting in Las Vegas, Kings of Leon is stepping up.

The rock band pledged to donate the proceeds from their Friday night show at Las Vegas' Hard Rock Hotel & Casino show to Music City Cares, the city of Nashville's fund to provide support to the Harvest Country Music Festival shooting victims, families and first responders.

“Following the horrific events of this past weekend in Las Vegas, which have touched so many here and beyond, including members of our own Hard Rock Las Vegas family, we are honored to help the victims, their families and first responders for their heroic efforts,” Hard Rock Las Vegas' COO Jody Lake said in a statement.

Ticket information can be found at axs.com.