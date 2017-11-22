Kings of Leon’s Nathan Followill Expecting Second Child With Wife Jessie Baylin
By
Congrats to Nathan Followill!
The Kings of Leon rocker is expecting his second child with wife Jessie Baylin, he announced on Instagram on Wednesday.
“No thanksgiving pregnant stress here at all,” Followill captioned a photo of his pregnant wife. “#Turkeyme #babyme #wineme.”
The couple are already parents to daughter Violet, who was born in December 2012 -- and judging by Followill's Instagram, she's already following in his drumming footsteps.
The Kings of Leon crew keeps expanding. See more on the band in the video below.
