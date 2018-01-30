Kirsten Dunst Cradles Baby Bump in Stunning New Maternity Pics

She may not have verbally confirmed her pregnancy, but pictures speak louder than words in a stunning new photo shoot featuring Kirsten Dunst.

The 35-year-old actress posed for Rodarte’s Fall 2018 portrait series, cradling her burgeoning belly while wearing a red, white and pink embroidered floral gown under a silver-and-red tulle dress, a corsage and pink petals in her hair.

The whimsical look was capped off as she stood amid pretty roses and trees.

In another snap, Dunst donned a long beige coat, giant bow tie and heeled black boots while posing in the lush fairy tale scene.

In December, Dunst -- who is engaged to Fargo co-star Jesse Plemmons -- sparked baby rumors after being snapped in Toluca Lake, California, with a friend excitedly rubbing her belly.

The gorgeous new portraits were part of Rodarte's latest shoot, focused on female inspirations for fall and winter.

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter, Ava Phillippe, also posed for the magazine, perfectly pulling off prom vibes in a pale pink, strapless tulle gown with pink and red flower accessories.

The 18-year-old blonde then slayed in a black-and-white bustier and skirt embroidered with poinsettia, while holding a parasol made of flowers.

The Walking Dead star Danai Gurira and Thor: Ragnarok’s Tessa Thompson also posed for portraits.

