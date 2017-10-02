Kirsten Dunst Makes a Gorgeous Bridesmaid at Her BFF's Rome Wedding: Pic!
Kirsten Dunst is a beaming bridesmaid.
The 35-year-old actress served as a bridesmaid at her best friend Cindy McGee's wedding in Rome, Italy, on Saturday, where she stunned in a pale pink tulle dress. Dunst was escorted down the aisle by a groomsman, rocking her own engagement ring on her left hand.
Dunst has talked about her close friendship with McGee before, telling Elle earlier this month that her pal used to pick her up to go to school.
"My friend Cindy would pick me up every morning before school -- I was afraid of driving in L.A. -- I was like, 'I should not be behind the wheel of a car!'" she reminisced. "So, Cindy would pick me up and hand me a large Frappuccino, with whipped cream on top and everything."
"What I learned in high school is that female friendships are so much more important than worrying about having a boyfriend or looking good or things like that," she also said. "I had such a good girlfriend growing up that we didn’t need anything. We had such a creative world of our own imagination together. For me, if I have a child, I would say, 'I hope you find a best friend that makes it so you don’t really need much but each other.'"
These days, the stylish star is engaged to her Fargo co-star, 29-year-old Jesse Plemons, and also recently admitted that she has babies on the brain in the near future.
ET spoke to the actress in June, when she said she would definitely make a cameo in the new Jumanji remake, but that she actually hadn't been asked.
