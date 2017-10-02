Kirsten Dunst Makes a Gorgeous Bridesmaid at Her BFF's Rome Wedding: Pic!

"My friend Cindy would pick me up every morning before school -- I was afraid of driving in L.A. -- I was like, 'I should not be behind the wheel of a car!'" she reminisced. "So, Cindy would pick me up and hand me a large Frappuccino, with whipped cream on top and everything."

"What I learned in high school is that female friendships are so much more important than worrying about having a boyfriend or looking good or things like that," she also said. "I had such a good girlfriend growing up that we didn’t need anything. We had such a creative world of our own imagination together. For me, if I have a child, I would say, 'I hope you find a best friend that makes it so you don’t really need much but each other.'"

These days, the stylish star is engaged to her Fargo co-star, 29-year-old Jesse Plemons, and also recently admitted that she has babies on the brain in the near future.