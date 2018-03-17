Kirsten Dunst Puts Baby Bump on Display While Shopping in L.A.

Kirsten Dunst is baby bumpin'!

The 35-year-old actress was spotted getting some shopping done in Los Angeles on Saturday, as she prepares to welcome her first child with Jesse Plemons. News broke that the couple was engaged in January 2017. By December, rumors sparked that Dunst was pregnant; she showed off her baby bump for the first time in January 2018, cradling her burgeoning belly while posing for Rodarte’s Fall 2018 portrait series.

Dunst looked casual and cute in a colorful tie-dye dress. She accessorized her ensemble with a warm brown sweater, cool black boots, and a white purse. The Beguiled star looked carefree in a pair of sunglasses while walking to her car.

ET spoke with Plemons at the premiere of his new movie, Game Night, in Los Angeles last month, where he couldn't help but gush about Dunst as they prepare to become parents.

"I feel very fortunate to have someone that keeps some sense of reality," he said. "And, you know, I'm very lucky. She's amazing."

See what Dunst told ET about how she knew Plemons was "the one" in the video below.

