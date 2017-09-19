Kirsten Dunst Wears a Boa Made Entirely of Flowers -- See the Whimsical Style Statement
Talk about flower power!
Kirsten Dunst might have been the first to make this ethereal style statement when she stepped out wearing a boa that was made of entirely of baby's breath for the premiere of Woodshock at ArcLight Cinemas on Monday in Hollywood, California. The 35-year-old actress also sported the white flower in her hair, which paired perfectly with her Rodarte ruffled floral dress.
Dunst added a little edge to her look with black strappy heels and red lipstick.
The Fargo star's new movie is far from whimsical. Directed by Laura and Kate Mulleavy, Woodshock, which also stars Game of Thrones' Pilou Asbæk, is about a woman named Theresa (Dunst), who falls deeper into paranoia after taking a deadly drug.
The physiological thriller will be released on Sept. 22.
Over the summer, ET chatted with Dunst about her childhood role in the 1995 movie Jumanji and if she'd ever consider making a cameo in the remake.
