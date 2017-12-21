Kirsten Dunst's Pal Rubs Her Belly Amid Pregnancy Rumors -- See the Cute Pics!

It sure looks like Kirsten Dunst is baby bumpin'!



The 35-year-old actress was all smiles while out with her mom and a friend in Santa Monica, California, on Wednesday.



Dunst's pal excitedly rubbed her belly as they walked to their car after visiting an office building.



The Fargo star was covered up on a cool, windy Los Angeles day in a white sweater with black stripes, black leggings, matching sneakers and dark sunglasses.

TheImageDirect.com

Then on Thursday, Dunst was spotted grabbing lunch with her soon-to-be in-laws in Toluca Lake, California, and a baby bump seemingly appeared visible through her gray tunic, which she paired with a black jacket, leggings and boots. The actress is engaged to her Fargo co-star, Jesse Plemmons.



GAC/MEGA

Neither of the soon-to-be parents have publicly announced the pregnancy, which Us Magazine was the first to report earlier this month, but Dunst did recently reveal that she was ready for babies.

"I wasn't one of those 'I need a baby!' people until my goddaughter was born," she told Marie Claire U.K. in the magazine's July cover story. "I love her so much. That love is just like... you can't experience that unless you have a kid."

"I put her to bed last night and she woke up this morning and said to her mom, 'Where's Kiki?' I just love that love. That’s what I want," she added.



For more on Dunst's engagement, watch the video below.



RELATED CONTENT:

Kirsten Dunst Makes a Gorgeous Bridesmaid at Her BFF's Rome Wedding

Kirsten Dunst Wears a Boa Made Entirely of Flowers -- See the Whimsical Style Statement

Khloe Kardashian Announces She's Pregnant With Bare Baby Bump Photo

Related Gallery