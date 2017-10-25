Kit Harington Admits He Was 'Wrong' About Sexism Toward Men

Kit Harington is clarifying his comments about male sexism.

The Game of Thrones star received criticism last year after claiming he faces sexism as a man in Hollywood -- and is now admitting he was "wrong" to compare his situation to the sexism faced by women.

"I was wrong there," Harington told The Guardian on Saturday of an interview last year, in which he said he felt "demeaned" by Hollywood's "double standard."

"Sexism against men is not something I should have really said. I think what I meant was, being objectified. At that time, I did feel objectified, and now I've learned how to control that. Look, I do think men can get objectified," he continued, adding that when he feels objectified now, he just "shuts it down."