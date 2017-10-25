Kit Harington Admits He Was 'Wrong' About Sexism Toward Men
Kit Harington is clarifying his comments about male sexism.
The Game of Thrones star received criticism last year after claiming he faces sexism as a man in Hollywood -- and is now admitting he was "wrong" to compare his situation to the sexism faced by women.
"I was wrong there," Harington told The Guardian on Saturday of an interview last year, in which he said he felt "demeaned" by Hollywood's "double standard."
"Sexism against men is not something I should have really said. I think what I meant was, being objectified. At that time, I did feel objectified, and now I've learned how to control that. Look, I do think men can get objectified," he continued, adding that when he feels objectified now, he just "shuts it down."
RELATED: 'Game of Thrones' Star Kit Harington Says He Faces Sexism as a Man in Hollywood: 'It's Demeaning'
"I do feel I have been objectified in the past, sexually as well, in pieces that have been written about me," he said, mentioning a graphic which highlighted his bulge with arrows.
"Has that made me feel uncomfortable in the past?" he asked. "Yes. Do I think my position is the same as a woman's in society? No. They're very different things, and I should have separated them. I was wrong."
Harington's original comments were made to the Sunday Times in May 2016 and immediately caused some backlash.
"I like to think of myself as more than a head of hair or a set of looks. It's demeaning. Yes, in some ways you could argue I’ve been employed for a look I have," he said at the time. "But there’s a sexism that happens towards men."
RELATED: Kit Harington Knows 'Everything' About 'Game of Thrones' Final Episode: 'I Cried at The End'
See more on Harington in the video below.