Kit Harington Engaged to ‘Games of Thrones’ Co-Star Rose Leslie!

Jon Snow is getting his real-life happy ending -- with none other than his screen love!

Games of Thrones star Kit Harington -- who plays Jon Snow on the hit HBO series – is engaged to co-star Rose Leslie, aka Ygritte.

The couple officially confirmed their exciting news with a formal announcement in the Times of London.

"MR. K.C. HARINGTON AND MISS R.E. LESLIE," it reads. "The engagement is announced between, Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire."

The pair’s epic TV romance first spilled off-screen five years ago as the couple, both 30, filmed season two of the series in Iceland.

Following a reported breakup a year later, they reconciled and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Olivier Awards in April of last year.