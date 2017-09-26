Kit Harington Engaged to ‘Games of Thrones’ Co-Star Rose Leslie!
Jon Snow is getting his real-life happy ending -- with none other than his screen love!
Games of Thrones star Kit Harington -- who plays Jon Snow on the hit HBO series – is engaged to co-star Rose Leslie, aka Ygritte.
The couple officially confirmed their exciting news with a formal announcement in the Times of London.
"MR. K.C. HARINGTON AND MISS R.E. LESLIE," it reads. "The engagement is announced between, Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire."
The pair’s epic TV romance first spilled off-screen five years ago as the couple, both 30, filmed season two of the series in Iceland.
Following a reported breakup a year later, they reconciled and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Olivier Awards in April of last year.
In July, ET caught up with Harington at the Games of Thrones premiere, where he shared how special it was to be celebrating the show with Leslie.
“I think that's the really special thing about it -- we met on this show and here we are seven years down the line, back here promoting season seven,” Harington said. “I mean, it's mad [and] it's such a special thing. I'm so, so privileged.”
But a wife isn’t the only gift that Harrington wants to leave Games of Thrones with.
The hunk also told ET that he “hinted so heavily” about a particular set prop he would like to keep once the series wraps.
"I want my sword. I want Longclaw," Harington shared. "As the seasons went on and the show became more popular, and that sword's value went up, and up, [they got] slowly quieter about it. And that's why I'm hinting more and more. I'm like, 'No, seriously. I want that sword,' and they're like, 'Mmm.'"
