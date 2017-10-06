Kit Harington Hilariously Reveals How He Ruined His Proposal to Rose Leslie

The king in the North is clearly not the king of proposals!

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow in the popular HBO series, was recently a guest on The Jonathan Ross Show, where he hilariously revealed that he accidentally ruined his proposal to his co-star-turned-fiancée, Rose Leslie.

Before he bent the knee and asked Leslie if she would marry him, Harington had made "some plans" on how he was going to do it.

"I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff," he revealed. "But we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine."