Kit Harington Knows 'Everything' About 'Game of Thrones' Final Episode: 'I Cried at The End'

Turns out you don't know nothing, Jon Snow!

During an interview on BBC's The One Show on Friday, Kit Harington revealed that he knows exactly how Game of Thrones will end, and "everything" in between.

"We had a read through last week in fact, so I know everything now,” the 30-year-old actor revealed, adding that the HBO series' wrap-up is bound to get pretty emotional.

"I cried at the end," he confessed. "You have to remember that eight years of it -- no one really cares about it more than us."