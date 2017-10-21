Kit Harington Knows 'Everything' About 'Game of Thrones' Final Episode: 'I Cried at The End'
Turns out you don't know nothing, Jon Snow!
During an interview on BBC's The One Show on Friday, Kit Harington revealed that he knows exactly how Game of Thrones will end, and "everything" in between.
"We had a read through last week in fact, so I know everything now,” the 30-year-old actor revealed, adding that the HBO series' wrap-up is bound to get pretty emotional.
"I cried at the end," he confessed. "You have to remember that eight years of it -- no one really cares about it more than us."
“It’s been an institution longer than any other institution I’ve been in. School, drama school, anything," he explained. "I get a bit weepy thinking about it. It’s going to be a strange year saying goodbye to everyone and having last scenes with this person and that person. Not only you’re attached to it, loads of people around the world are attached to it.”
Harington's final goodbye to GOT is still years away -- the eighth season won't air until 2019. And just because they're wrapping up, doesn't mean the critically-acclaimed series will be loosening up on security.
“[I was told], ‘Don’t tell them you’re filming. Don’t take pictures in Belfast. Don’t do all of that,'” Harington shared. “It’s on lockdown!”
One cast member Harington won't have to say goodbye to is Rose Leslie, as the pair, who starred as love interests from seasons two through four, recently announced they are engaged.
