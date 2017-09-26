Kit Harington Reportedly Engaged to ‘Games of Thrones’ Costar Rose Leslie!

Jon Snow is getting his real-life happy ending -- with none other than his screen love!

According to multiple reports, Games of Thrones star Kit Harington -- who plays Jon Snow on the hit HBO series – is engaged to co-star Rose Leslie, aka Ygritte.

The pair’s epic TV romance first spilled off-screen five years ago as the couple, both 30, filmed season two of the series in Iceland.

Following a reported breakup a year later, they reconciled and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Olivier Awards in April of last year.