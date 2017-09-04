Kit Harington Teaches Geri Halliwell a Famous ‘Game of Thrones’ Line and the Result Is Hilarious: Watch!

Geri Halliwell is learning that dramatic acting isn't as easy as it looks.

The former Spice Girls star was hanging out with Kit Harington at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, Italy, on Sunday, and she got the handsome Game of Thrones star to teach her how to deliver one of the show's most iconic (and popular) lines: "You know nothing, Jon Snow."

Halliwell, formerly known as Ginger Spice, tried several times to recite the simple phrase, but couldn't really make it believable. Harington, in turn, would repeat it back with the gravitas the line required.