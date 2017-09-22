KJ Apa’s ‘Riverdale’ Co-Star Camila Mendes Posts Pic of Him After Car Crash: ‘U Good?’

Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge, posted a photo of Apa lying on the ground looking at his phone to Instagram Stories late Thursday night, writing, “@kjapa u good?”

And Cole Sprouse, who plays Archie’s bestie Jughead Jones, also shared a close-up shot of Apa’s face. The red-headed actor appeared to be in costume, rocking Jugheads signature hat, as the cast films season two.

Apa himself posted to Instagram Stories on Thursday from the set, filming his co-star Martin Cummins, who plays Sheriff Keller, at the police station.

Apa’s car accident happened last week in Vancouver, Canada, where the show is filmed. The Hollywood Reporter said that Apa had fallen asleep behind the wheel after working a 16-hour day and was then taken the hospital for his injuries in the crash.