KJ Apa’s ‘Riverdale’ Co-Star Camila Mendes Posts Pic of Him After Car Crash: ‘U Good?’
Archie Andrews is back on set! After Riverdale lead KJ Apa was involved in a car crash last Thursday, fans were concerned for the actor’s safety.
But his close-knit co-stars have taken to social media to reassure the CW show’s stans that Apa, 20, is doing just fine.
Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge, posted a photo of Apa lying on the ground looking at his phone to Instagram Stories late Thursday night, writing, “@kjapa u good?”
And Cole Sprouse, who plays Archie’s bestie Jughead Jones, also shared a close-up shot of Apa’s face. The red-headed actor appeared to be in costume, rocking Jugheads signature hat, as the cast films season two.
Apa himself posted to Instagram Stories on Thursday from the set, filming his co-star Martin Cummins, who plays Sheriff Keller, at the police station.
Apa’s car accident happened last week in Vancouver, Canada, where the show is filmed. The Hollywood Reporter said that Apa had fallen asleep behind the wheel after working a 16-hour day and was then taken the hospital for his injuries in the crash.
But Warner Bros. Television released a statement to ET refuting some of those claims.
"First and foremost, we are extremely grateful that KJ Apa was uninjured during his recent accident. Secondarily, we want to specifically address the characterization that conditions on the set of Riverdale are of concern," reads Warner Bros. Television's statement to ET. "We have a large cast of series regulars, and our actors do not work every day. On the day of the accident, KJ worked 14.2 hours. The previous day he worked 2.5 hours, and the day before that he worked 7.7 hours. KJ has repeatedly been informed about making production aware if he is tired or feels unsafe, and if so, either a ride or hotel room will be provided for him."
The network also said that Apa was not taken to the hospital, but rather, “treated by first responders at the scene.”
