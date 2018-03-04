Kobe Bryant Wins Oscar for Best Animated Short Film

Kobe Bryant now has an Oscar to go with all those rings.

The five-time NBA champion won Best Animated Short Film for Dear Basketball, which he wrote to pay homage to his love for the game upon retiring after 20 years in the league.

During his acceptance speech, Bryant included a reference to Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham recently telling another NBA great, LeBron James, to "shut up and dribble," over political and social statements he made in the media.

"Well, as basketball players we're really supposed to shut up and dribble," Bryant said sarcastically, before going on to thank the Academy for his award.

Bryant talked to ET's Kevin Frazier and Nancy O'Dell before the show about what the night meant to him.

"It's a little surreal, to be honest with you," the 39-year-old athlete confessed. "It's starting to sink in just how crazy this evening is. It's unbelievable."

"Never in my wildest dreams did I feel we'd be here at the Oscars nominated for an Oscar," he added. "That's insane."

