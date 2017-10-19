Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian Team Up to Prank Kendall Jenner in New 'KUWTK' Promo -- Watch!
Never fall asleep first at a Kardashian sleepover!
Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian teamed up to play a sticky prank on sister Kendall Jenner in a new promo for Sunday’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
In the promo for the new ep, the two reality stars brainstorm ways to prank their younger sister, who is fast asleep in another room, through gales of laughter.
Finally, they take to Twitter to ask for ideas.
One suggestion immediately appeals: “This one’s good, this one’s good!” Kourtney tells Khloe, reading the fan suggestion through a giggling fit. “‘Put a few squares of chocolate in their bum crack so it melts, and when they wake up they think they pooped themselves.’ I think that’s the winner. She’s just going to think she went to the bathroom -- she was so drunk!”
Chocolate squares in hand, the sisters approach the sleeping Kendall, but hit a snag in their plans when she wakes up and is not impressed. “You guys are, like, 12,” she says, after Kourtney and Khloe explain.
Pranking obviously runs in the family; earlier this month momager Kris Jenner had Khloe in fits of laughter while she made prank calls during a winery outing.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!.