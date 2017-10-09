Kourtney and Kim Kardashian Go Shopping Together For Baby Gear -- and Check Our Their Shoes!

Whoa, baby -- it's time to shop!



Kourtney and Kim Kardashian stepped out together to visit a Buy Buy Baby store in their hometown of Calabasas, California, on Monday.



Kourtney rocked a flowy, off-the-shoulder long-sleeved black shirt tucked into light-wash denim cut-offs, but it's her accessories we can't get enough of -- very '80s sunglasses and a clear pair of heels with "Kourt" written on the front straps in script. She finished off her look with a sky-high top knot.



Kim, on the other hand, sported a much more casual combo of an oversized camo T-shirt and rolled-hem gray shorts, though she did pair the look with off-white lace-up booties.