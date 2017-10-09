Kourtney and Kim Kardashian Go Shopping Together For Baby Gear -- and Check Our Their Shoes!
Whoa, baby -- it's time to shop!
Kourtney and Kim Kardashian stepped out together to visit a Buy Buy Baby store in their hometown of Calabasas, California, on Monday.
Kourtney rocked a flowy, off-the-shoulder long-sleeved black shirt tucked into light-wash denim cut-offs, but it's her accessories we can't get enough of -- very '80s sunglasses and a clear pair of heels with "Kourt" written on the front straps in script. She finished off her look with a sky-high top knot.
Kim, on the other hand, sported a much more casual combo of an oversized camo T-shirt and rolled-hem gray shorts, though she did pair the look with off-white lace-up booties.
WATCH: Kim Kardashian Breaks Down in Mexico, Fears She's Not Safe
Seriously, we can't get enough of Kourtney's footwear:
There's plenty of reason for the fashionable duo to be scoping out baby gear -- Kim is expecting her third child with husband Kanye West via surrogate, while the girls' younger sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, are both pregnant. All three are due around the same time in February.
Kim and Kanye are already parents to 4-year-old daughter North and 1-year-old son Saint, while Khloe is expecting her first child with NBA pro boyfriend Tristan Thompson and Kylie is also having her first baby with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott.
While Kim and Kourtney were shopping, their expectant siblings were filming nearby in Hidden Hills, which both blonde beauties documented via Snapchat.
Earlier in the day, Koko slammed fans who've been on bump watch and were very adamant that they saw a baby belly under her peplum top.
Over the weekend, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made her first public appearance since the pregnancy news broke. Find out more about her Good American appearance in the video below.