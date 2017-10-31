Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Confront Ellen DeGeneres as Karla Kardashian About Pregnancy Rumors
It might seem like everyone in the Kardashian-Jenner clan is expecting a child these days, but that’s not exactly true! On Tuesday’s Halloween-themed episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the comedic host had some fun with the reality TV family.
DeGeneres dressed up as Karla Kardashian the “lesser-known” Kardashian sister, and this time she had “a new baby bump" under her "lady lumps.”
“You know what that means, either I’m pregnant or I put my butt pad on backwards,” she quipped. “When the show first started I had a small part, but then I went to see a doctor in Beverly Hills and he made it bigger. That was a joke about improving the breast size.”
“Karla” went on to talk about the pregnancies in the family, saying, “This season all the Kardashians are having babies, or as we like to call them ‘spin-offs.’”
MORE: Watch Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Nail Their Amazing Madonna and Michael Jackson Halloween Costumes
She even had some fun at the reality stars’ expense.
“We all know that Kim is expecting and everyone’s talking about Khloe and Kylie being pregnant. But I have breaking news, and I’m not supposed to tell anybody but I don’t care because I’m a part of the family -- Kourtney is also pregnant as well!” DeGeneres declared.
But Kourt came out to dispel the rumors, saying, “Stop making up rumors about me. I’m not pregnant.”
Karla tried to cover up her mistake by saying, “I confused you with Kendall because Kendall is pregnant and I know that for a fact. That one is true.”
The supermodel joined her sister on stage to clarify that she’s not expecting either.
“I’m not pregnant, either though. You’ve got to chill,” Kendall told Karla.
Even with those two fake rumors, Karla still had some big news for the audience – the results of her paternity test! Watch the clip to see who the baby daddy is.
MORE: Khloe Kardashian and 'Daddy' Tristan Thompson Go Full 'Game of Thrones' for Halloween, Win Costume Contest
DeGeneres also continued her annual tradition of sending her executive producer Andy Lassner to a haunted house. This time he went with American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson, who, it turns out, is just as terrified of the spooky sets as he is.
In the AHS-themed house, Paulson was so badly scared that she fell to the ground several times. Watch the clip to see what happens!
And for more Halloween fun, watch the video below!