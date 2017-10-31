Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Confront Ellen DeGeneres as Karla Kardashian About Pregnancy Rumors

It might seem like everyone in the Kardashian-Jenner clan is expecting a child these days, but that’s not exactly true! On Tuesday’s Halloween-themed episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the comedic host had some fun with the reality TV family.

DeGeneres dressed up as Karla Kardashian the “lesser-known” Kardashian sister, and this time she had “a new baby bump" under her "lady lumps.”

“You know what that means, either I’m pregnant or I put my butt pad on backwards,” she quipped. “When the show first started I had a small part, but then I went to see a doctor in Beverly Hills and he made it bigger. That was a joke about improving the breast size.”

“Karla” went on to talk about the pregnancies in the family, saying, “This season all the Kardashians are having babies, or as we like to call them ‘spin-offs.’”