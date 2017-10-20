Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Get Tipsy at Winery to the Delight of Sober Sister Khloe

The only two Kardashian-Jenner sisters not expecting a baby got a little wild at the winery!

In a sneak preview of Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian joined their younger sibling, Kendall Jenner, at the vineyards for a wine and cheese tasting.

Kendall was the first to admit that the booze was getting to her head, declaring, "I swear I've never gotten this drunk this quickly off of wine."

Calling out her sisters, Khloe -- who is currently pregnant with her first child -- says, "You guys are drinking all the glasses, I'm drinking sips."

Noticing that Kourtney was also a little tipsy, Kendall laughingly exclaims, "I'm so glad Kourtney is on my level."

Looking back at the trip to the winery in an on-camera interview with Kourtney, Khloe ponders, "You both are wasted and I'm not."

"Yeah, why aren't you?" Kourtney responds.

"I'm so not on your level but I'm willing to take one for the team because you guys are having the best time," Khloe adds. "I love watching you guys have so much fun."

This wouldn't be the first time we've seen the Kardashian-Jenner gals get a little tipsy on their reality show. In an episode of KUWTK that aired in June 2016, momager Kris Jenner got a little silly after visiting a winery in Napa Valley with Khloe and Kourtney.

"My mom is definitely into wine in general and she could definitely just go on and on," Kourtney says to camera. "Khloe and I just, like, want to explore Napa."

What a difference a year makes!

Here's a look back at Kris' mother-daughter trip to the winery:

