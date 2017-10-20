Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Get Tipsy at Winery to the Delight of Sober Sister Khloe

The only two Kardashian-Jenner sisters not expecting a baby got a little wild at the winery!

In a sneak preview of Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian joined their younger sibling, Kendall Jenner, at the vineyards for a wine and cheese tasting.

Kendall was the first to admit that the booze was getting to her head, declaring, "I swear I've never gotten this drunk this quickly off of wine."