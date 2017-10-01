Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Continue Their Paris PDA -- See the Pics!
Kourtney Kardashian is continuing to live her best life in Paris with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.
The pair were photographed looking totally smitten at the Haider Ackermann show during Paris Fashion Week on Saturday. Kardashian, 38, wore an oversized black sweater, while Bendjima wore a dark grey trench coat.
Kardashian and her beau have made the most of their time in the City of Light. Over the weekend, she shared this romantic shot in front of the Eiffel Tower, accompanied by the caption, "Good Night, Paris," in French.
She also donned black lingerie for a sexy Polaroid selfie, requesting a "pain au chocolat" in the caption.
RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Is Living Her Best Life With Boyfriend Younes Bendjima in Paris -- See Their PDA Pics!
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is practically glowing in her new relationship, and it seems like we'll learn more about the couple once the new season begins.
In a teaser for the show's 14th season, Kourtney reveals that she’s ready to move on from ex-boyfriend Scott Disick and make her relationship with Bendjima official.
WATCH: 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Season 14 Trailer: Kim's Having a Baby & Kourtney Has a Boyfriend!
"I've given up on being with the person I have three kids with," Kourtney says to her mom, Kris Jenner.
"Do you have a boyfriend now?" Khloe asks Kourtney, to which she replies, "Yeah.”
Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!
For more on the couple, watch the video below.