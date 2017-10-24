Kourtney Kardashian Clarifies She Is Not Pregnant: 'That Was Completely Taken Out of Context'
Despite what you may have heard, Kourtney Kardashian is not with child.
The reality star took to Twitter on Tuesday to dispel several reports that she is pregnant, based on an interview she gave to Grazia magazine.
"The interviewer asked me 'What’s a crazy rumor that you’ve heard about yourself?' and my answer was...'I’ve heard that I am pregnant,'" the 38-year-old mom of three tweeted. "I see online that I said I was pregnant in an interview, but that was completely taken out of context."
MORE: Keeping Up With the Kardashian-Jenner Pregnancies: A Breakdown of Kim, Khloe & Kylie's Babies on the Way
If Kourtney was pregnant, the Kardashian-Jenner Rugrats-style playpen (that surely exists) would about to get pretty crowded, as four of the five sisters -- eighty percent -- would be expecting a child.
Watch the video below for everything you need to know about Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West's babies-on-the-way.