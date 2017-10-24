Kourtney Kardashian Clarifies She Is Not Pregnant: 'That Was Completely Taken Out of Context'

Despite what you may have heard, Kourtney Kardashian is not with child.

The reality star took to Twitter on Tuesday to dispel several reports that she is pregnant, based on an interview she gave to Grazia magazine.

"The interviewer asked me 'What’s a crazy rumor that you’ve heard about yourself?' and my answer was...'I’ve heard that I am pregnant,'" the 38-year-old mom of three tweeted. "I see online that I said I was pregnant in an interview, but that was completely taken out of context."