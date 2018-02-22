Kourtney Kardashian Is Considering Freezing Her Eggs as 'Insurance' In Case She Wants More Children

Three kids may not be enough for Kourtney Kardashian!

On the next Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney talks to sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian about possibly having a fourth child down the road, revealing the big news in a sneak peek of the episode.

"So, I've been thinking about freezing my eggs," the 38-year-old reality star says in the clip.

"Are you serious?" Kim, 37, responds. "You want another kid?"

"What if I do though? I don't know what I want," Kourtney explains. "What if I want a kid in the next ten years? Wouldn't you rather have the insurance sitting there?"

Her sisters tried -- mostly unsuccessfully -- to figure out whom she was thinking of as the father.

"Who would you have a kid with?" Kim asks.

"I don't know," Kourtney says, smiling.

"She does -- look at that smile!" Khloe, 33, says.

"Wouldn't you just say, ‘Hey, Scott, give me your sperm,'" Kim asks, referring to Kourtney's ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, with whom Kourtney shares her three children, 8-year-old son Mason, 5-year-old daughter Penelope and 3-year-old son Reign. "And they take it in a turkey baster and they stick it up you and [squeeze]."

Disick, 34, has been dating model Sofia Richie, who is 19, for the last few months. Kourtney, for her part, has been dating 24-year-old model Younes Bendjima for about a year and a half.

Her sisters wondered if she was talking about her current boyfriend with all this baby talk, although they did not mention him by name. Kourtney was noncommittal, referring to her young beau as her "situation."

"So, you're thinking about a younger guy," Khloe says.

"If I wanted to have it with my situation right this second, I would take out my IUD and I would get to work," Kourtney replied. "Right now, I'm good."

The new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

See how Scott responded to the news that Kourtney was dating Younes in the video below.

