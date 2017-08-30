Kourtney Kardashian to Lea Michele: 11 of Summer's Sexiest Bikini-Clad Stars
Summer is definitely Kourtney Kardashian's season, in addition to a slew of other stars.
The mother of three has all but lived in swimsuits over the past few months, and while she's arguably the MVP of bikinis, Kourtney is not the only celebrity to put on a stylish, sexy display during vacation.
Here's a look at 11 of ET's favorite bikini-clad celebrities of the summer:
1. Elizabeth Hurley
The 52-year-old supermodel came out with her own collection of swimsuits, and who better to model the bikinis than herself!
2. Hilary Duff
The Younger star recently defended her beach body against body shamers in a powerful Instagram post after a vacation in Hawaii that was filled with stylish swimsuits. "I'm turning 30 in September and my body is healthy and gets me where I need to go," the 29-year-old actress declared. "Ladies, let's be proud of what we've got and stop wasting precious time in the day wishing we were different, better, and unflawed."
3. Gabrielle Union
The 44-year-old actress and her husband, Dwyane Wade, are really good at vacation. The two have been sharing envy-worthy images from the #WadeWorldTour all summer, with lots of pics showing them posing in seriously stylish swimsuits.
Wade summed up their season of relaxation in one epic Instagram caption, writing: "I've decided to go on a LIVING spree because I deserve it!"
4. Kim Zolciak
The 39-year-old Don't Be Tardy star might love taking bikini-clad pics more than the selfie queen herself, Kim Kardashian West! The mother of six never misses an opportunity to promote products while posing in an array of sexy swimsuits, and she also recently celebrated her wedding anniversary with Kroy Biermann on the beach with their family. Needless to say, the trip was filled with swimsuit selfies.
5. Eva Longoria
The 42-year-old actress had lots of fun in the sun while vacationing in Spain with husband José Bastón in July. Longoria was seen confidently strutting her stuff in an array of string bikinis while packing on the PDA with her beau.
The Desperate Housewives star even took to Instagram to defend her beach bod. "There's a lot of paparazzi in the beach today, you guys," she said. "If there are some unflattering bikini photos of me, I don’t care. I've been eating so much."
6. Ashley Graham
The 29-year-old supermodel has made a career out of showing off her curves in stylish, sexy swimsuits.
Graham recently spoke with ET about the trials she faced regarding her size when coming up in the modeling industry. "Everything was about exterior, everything was about weight for me," she recalled. "I really had to step back and say, 'OK, am I looking for love through sex? Am I looking for love through food? Am I looking for love through the affirmation of fashion people who don't understand my body?' I had to really have, like, a come to Jesus moment."
7. Lea Michele
The 31-year-old Scream Queens star almost always included a photo shoot of her posing in swimsuits while on vacation this summer.
In one pic of her playing on the beach, Michele captioned the season perfectly, writing: "I never want this vacation to end."
8. Cindy Crawford
The 51-year-old supermodel continues to prove that age is nothing but a number with every photo her husband, Rande Gerber, shares of her lounging in a bikini.
Clearly, it's good to be Cindy Crawford!
9. Sharon Stone
Speaking of ageless, the 59-year-old actress has been having lots of fun sharing selfies and gifs of herself in string bikinis ahead of her 60th birthday next March.
"Summer attitude," the Basic Instinct star captioned one of her swimsuit shots.
10. Emily Ratajkowski
A day didn't seem to go by this season when the 26-year-old model wasn't posing in a bikini -- and the Instagram images really ran the gamut!
From artsy to goofy to seriously sexy, Ratajkowski proves that she can pull off just about any swimsuit.
11. Kourtney Kardashian
The bikini queen took her social media followers all around the world this summer, and was sure to pose in at least one swimsuit at every place she stopped.
From France to Mexico, the 38-year-old reality star braved the warmer weather with an array of bikinis, which were rarely worn twice!
Here's a look at one of Kourtney's most recent swimsuit-clad moments: