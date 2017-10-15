Kourtney Kardashian Is Ready to Dish Out Some 'Tough Love' to Scott Disick in New 'KUWTK' Promo

While the drama between Scott and Kourtney seems to rise and fall, the 34-year-old father of three has remained close with his ex and her sisters -- particularly Khloe Kardashian, who is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson.

Scott recently opened about Khloe's pregnancy, and said he would be more than happy to share parenting advice, but doesn't think she'll need it.

"If she ever asks, I'm sure I would try. But I feel like all of us are so close that all of our children are kind of brought up in the same vicinity, or one block over, that everybody's kind of there for each other," he said to E! News. " "I don't really need to give advice per se because we are right there. It's not like long-distance, 'Hey, maybe you should try this?' Everybody's so hands-on that I feel like it will happen within time."

