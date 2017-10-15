Kourtney Kardashian Is Ready to Dish Out Some 'Tough Love' to Scott Disick in New 'KUWTK' Promo
Kourtney Kardashian has had enough of Scott Disick's reckless behavior.
In a new promo for next week's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, it looks like the tensions between Kourtney and Scott are coming to a head.
As Kourtney heads out of town to spend some time with Kendall Jenner and her other sisters, she can't escape the drama that seems to follow Scott everywhere.
From wild partying to spending time with a slew of different women, Scott's behavior has landed him in the headlines quite a few times this year, and it looks like the negative attention is starting to get to his ex.
Speaking with her sister Khloe, Kourtney admits, "I don't want the kids to see him like this," to which Khloe suggests she show him some "tough love."
The couple, who broke up in July 2015, share three kids -- 7-year-old son Mason, 5-year-old daughter Penelope and 2-year-old son Reign.
Scott has been linked to a number of young starlets over the last few months -- including Bella Thorne and Sofia Richie -- while Kourtney has been getting pretty close with her boyfriend, model Younes Bendjima.
While the drama between Scott and Kourtney seems to rise and fall, the 34-year-old father of three has remained close with his ex and her sisters -- particularly Khloe Kardashian, who is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson.
Scott recently opened about Khloe's pregnancy, and said he would be more than happy to share parenting advice, but doesn't think she'll need it.
"If she ever asks, I'm sure I would try. But I feel like all of us are so close that all of our children are kind of brought up in the same vicinity, or one block over, that everybody's kind of there for each other," he said to E! News. " "I don't really need to give advice per se because we are right there. It's not like long-distance, 'Hey, maybe you should try this?' Everybody's so hands-on that I feel like it will happen within time."
