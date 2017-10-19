Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Sheer Top & Mini Skirt While Kim Kardashian Slays in Body-Hugging Ensemble: Pics!

Kourtney Kardashian is serving up major sass!

The 38-year-old reality star was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday, turning heads in a seriously sexy ensemble.

The mother of three wore a high-neck sheer top over a lacy bra, which she paired with a black mini skirt, stylish shades and knee-high booties.

She completed the look by keeping her tresses pulled back into a chic ponytail.