Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Sheer Top & Mini Skirt While Kim Kardashian Slays in Body-Hugging Ensemble: Pics!
Kourtney Kardashian is serving up major sass!
The 38-year-old reality star was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday, turning heads in a seriously sexy ensemble.
The mother of three wore a high-neck sheer top over a lacy bra, which she paired with a black mini skirt, stylish shades and knee-high booties.
She completed the look by keeping her tresses pulled back into a chic ponytail.
MORE: Kardashians Excitedly Share ‘Holiday Prep’ for Christmas Special With Nancy Kerrigan -- See the Festive Pic!
Kourtney's younger sister, Kim Kardashian West, looked equally fab on Wednesday, strutting her stuff in a simple brown camisole tank top and matching leggings. Her dainty gold necklaces and strappy heels tied the look together perfectly.
Both girls were photographed while shopping for Christmas decorations at Aldik, a home-goods store in Van Nuys, while filming for their reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
As we patiently wait to see what happens next on KUWTK, watch the video below to see highlights from last week's episode!
WATCH: Kim Kardashian Struggles With Her Confidence on 'KUWTK'