Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Tiny LBD at Fashion Event After Confirming She’s Not Pregnant: Pics!
Pretty Little Kourtney! Kourtney Kardashian stepped out on Wednesday night to celebrate her fashion collaboration with Pretty Little Thing at Poppy in Los Angeles.
The 38-year-old reality star wowed in a tiny black mini-dress, showing off her impressive physique on the red carpet. She paired the look with lace-up black stilettos and a high ponytail.
On Snapchat, Kourtney had some fun with her hair stylist, standing over a toilet as he clipped her lengthy ponytail.
“Just a little ponytail trim before our party,” she said laughing.
An eyewitness tells ET that Kourtney was “laughing, dancing, smiling and seemed to be having a great time” at the event.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians crew filmed the soiree, which included a special performance from P. Diddy, who came out to support Kourt.
She was also joined by her younger supermodel sister, Kendall Jenner, who went casual in a loose top, dancing on Kourtney’s Snapchat.
Kourtney recently dispelled rumors that she’s pregnant with her fourth child, saying a recent interview she did with Grazia magazine was taken out of context. Kourt’s sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are currently expecting their first children and Kim Kardashian is preparing for her third child via surrogate.
