Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Tiny LBD at Fashion Event After Confirming She’s Not Pregnant: Pics!

Pretty Little Kourtney! Kourtney Kardashian stepped out on Wednesday night to celebrate her fashion collaboration with Pretty Little Thing at Poppy in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old reality star wowed in a tiny black mini-dress, showing off her impressive physique on the red carpet. She paired the looked with lace-up black stilettos and a high ponytail.

On Snapchat, Kourtney had some fun with her hair stylist, standing over a toilet as he clipped her lengthy ponytail.

“Just a little ponytail trim before our party,” she said laughing.