Kourtney Kardashian Rocks White Bikini on Mexican Vacation With Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her Mexico style!

The mother of three took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sexy snap of herself enjoying her romantic vacation with boyfriend Younes Bendjima. Kardashian poses by the pool in a white bikini in the pic, showcasing the beautiful skyline.

"It’s the simple things," she captioned the photo.

it’s the simple things A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 23, 2018 at 10:56am PST

Kardashian and Bendjima touched down in Los Angeles on Tuesday, with the reality star sporting a much more dressed-down look through the airport.

Though the two have been dating since 2016, Kardashian just made things official with her beau on Keeping Up With the Kardashians -- and her ex, Scott Disick, didn't sound too happy about it.

Watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kourtney Kardashian Shares New PDA-Filled Pics With Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian Says Scott Disick Was Shocked to Hear Younes Bendjima Was Her 'Boyfriend'

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Reunite to Celebrate Son Mason's 8th Birthday

Related Gallery