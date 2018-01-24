Kourtney Kardashian Shares Bootylicious Bikini Pic From Her Vacation to Mexico

Kourtney Kardashian may be back stateside, but that didn't stop her from dropping a very bootylicious bikini pic from her recent trip to Mexico.

The 38-year-old reality star had been vacationing south of the border with her 24-year-old model boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, and even though she's not in Punda De Mita any longer, she's clearly trying to keep the relaxed vibes going. She posted her second photo of the week that showed off her very toned beach bod.



Kardashian can be seen laying out on an oversized white chair, enjoying snacks as she lounges in a black two-piece bathing suit. You can't see her face, but she did put her backside on display.

"Guac is extra," she captioned the sexy snap.

guac is extra A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 24, 2018 at 1:18pm PST

The day before, she shared another bikini pic from the gorgeous locale, a poolside shot of herself in a white bathing suit and matching sunglasses as the Pacific Ocean glistened behind her.

it’s the simple things A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 23, 2018 at 10:56am PST

The mom of three isn't the only Kardashian who showed off her assets on the beach this week. On Monday, her sister, Kim Kardashian, was spotted rocking a sheer dress over nude lingerie during a photoshoot in Malibu, California. And just last week, all five of the KarJenner sisters stripped down to their underwear for a recently revealed Calvin Klein shoot.

To see what Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick, thinks of her new boyfriend, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Rocks See-Through Dress for Very Revealing Malibu Beach Photoshoot -- Pics!

Kim and Khloe Kardashian Splash Cold Water on Kourtney's Latest 'Passion in Life' on 'KUWTK'

Kourtney Kardashian Says Scott Disick Was Shocked to Hear Younes Bendjima Was Her 'Boyfriend'

Related Gallery