Kourtney Kardashian Slams Scott Disick, Says 'He Needs to Get a F**king Life'

Kourtney Kardashian isn't too pleased with the father of her three children, Scott Disick.

In a sneak peek clip from the all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 38-year-old reality star explains to her mom, Kris Jenner, why she doesn't think Scott is being "fair."

Kourtney begins the conversation by telling Kris she had "the best four days" of her life during her trip to Mexico. She then asks how Scott was during the family's camping trip she missed out on.

"I think he was jealous," Kris says. "Because you were having fun, spending time with other people."