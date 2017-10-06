Kourtney Kardashian Slams Scott Disick, Says 'He Needs to Get a F**king Life'
Kourtney Kardashian isn't too pleased with the father of her three children, Scott Disick.
In a sneak peek clip from the all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 38-year-old reality star explains to her mom, Kris Jenner, why she doesn't think Scott is being "fair."
Kourtney begins the conversation by telling Kris she had "the best four days" of her life during her trip to Mexico. She then asks how Scott was during the family's camping trip she missed out on.
"I think he was jealous," Kris says. "Because you were having fun, spending time with other people."
"Well, that's really not fair," Kourtney replies. "It's just like, I can't even live my life. I can't even go anywhere."
"He needs to get a f**king life and leave me alone," she adds. "All he does is try to make everybody else feel bad for him, and to try to make me look like the bad guy in this situation when clearly I'm not from, you know, 10 years of this going on."
Kris chimes in, asking Kourtney if she'd be sad if he "truly" left her alone.
"He sits there and feels bad for himself," Kourtney says. "Why can't he get it together?"
