Kris Jenner Can't Keep Her Cool While Visiting Khloe and Tristan in Cleveland in New 'KUWTK' Promo -- Watch!
Kris Jenner is ready to take on Cleveland, Ohio!
In a new promo for Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 61-year-old momager expresses how excited she is to visit Khloe Kardashian and her Cleveland Cavaliers boyfriend Tristan Thompson.
"I can’t wait to be a Cleveland mascot," Jenner tells her daughter.
"Just be cool," Kardashian, 33, says in another scene.
Kardashian, who is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with the NBA player, has been spending more time in Cleveland with Thompson since they began their relationship.
ET sat down with Jenner last week, where she gushed about Kardashian currently being in a great place in her life and how much she loves Thompson.
"We love Tristan so much, and she's so happy, and she's been through so much," Jenner said about her daughter. "Just seeing her be able to do something so creative with [her denim line] Good American -- that's her passion. On top of it, to be in such a great place in her personal life is amazing. She's really happy."
