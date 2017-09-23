Kris Jenner Gets Clever When Asked About Kylie's Pregnancy -- See What She Said!

Nothing catches Kris Jenner off guard these days.

The 61-year-old reality star proved shes' the ultimate momager when she was asked about daughter Kylie's pregnancy at the Bottega Veneta show at Milan Fashion Week on Saturday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kris said she was surprised to wake up to the reports in Milan, but wouldn't confirm they were true. "It wouldn't be the family if something didn't happen every single day," she cleverly replied.

Kris, who watched daughter Kendall walk the runway during the show, wasn't afraid to talk about pregnancy in general, however, revealing that she's been a fan of Bottega Veneta since she was pregnant with Kourtney Kardashian.