Kris Jenner Gets Clever When Asked About Kylie's Pregnancy -- See What She Said!
Nothing catches Kris Jenner off guard these days.
The 61-year-old reality star proved shes' the ultimate momager when she was asked about daughter Kylie's pregnancy at the Bottega Veneta show at Milan Fashion Week on Saturday.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kris said she was surprised to wake up to the reports in Milan, but wouldn't confirm they were true. "It wouldn't be the family if something didn't happen every single day," she cleverly replied.
Kris, who watched daughter Kendall walk the runway during the show, wasn't afraid to talk about pregnancy in general, however, revealing that she's been a fan of Bottega Veneta since she was pregnant with Kourtney Kardashian.
"I got so big, all I could do was go to Bottega Veneta and buy the most amazing handbag I could find...and carry it around in front of me," she shared.
ET learned on Friday that Kylie is expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.
"Kylie always wanted to be a young mom," a source told ET of the 20-year-old makeup mogul. "She may be young, but she's very maternal and has lots of practice with babies! She's a very hands-on aunt and was basically a step-mom to Tyga's kid."
The "baby will be very well cared for and so loved," the source added. "Kylie is excited that her baby will have cousins close to her age too!"
