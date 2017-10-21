Kris Jenner, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian Send Sweet Birthday Wishes to Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is feeling the love!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was showered with sweet messages on her 37th birthday on Saturday. Kris Jenner couldn't help but gush about her daughter on Instagram, sharing an adorable throwback pic of her and a baby Kim.

"Happy birthday to my beauty @kimkardashian!! You are beautiful inside and out, the most loving mommy and wife, incredible business woman and loyal friend. You are such a blessing, and I am grateful to God for giving me you as a daughter. I love you! Mommy. Xo #ProudMama #HappyBirthdayKim," Jenner wrote.