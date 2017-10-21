Kris Jenner, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian Send Sweet Birthday Wishes to Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian is feeling the love!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was showered with sweet messages on her 37th birthday on Saturday. Kris Jenner couldn't help but gush about her daughter on Instagram, sharing an adorable throwback pic of her and a baby Kim.
"Happy birthday to my beauty @kimkardashian!! You are beautiful inside and out, the most loving mommy and wife, incredible business woman and loyal friend. You are such a blessing, and I am grateful to God for giving me you as a daughter. I love you! Mommy. Xo #ProudMama #HappyBirthdayKim," Jenner wrote.
Big sister Kourtney also took to Instagram to send some loving words to Kim.
"Happy Birthday Kimberly Noel Kardashian West! I couldn’t imagine life without you by my side. Wishing you the world!" she captioned a fabulous pic of the two of them.
Khloe also posted a pic of Kim with North West, writing, "Happy birthday Keeks!!! Cheers to another year and to being blessed!!! You have no idea how much I love you and look up to you! You're such an incredible wife, mommy and sister! I'm so grateful for you! May this year be better than your last! May it also just be the beginning! Have the happiest of birthdays my Keeks! 💋."
Kim's family weren't the only ones to show their love for her. Ryan Seacrest, Ellen DeGeneres and Jen Atkins were among others who wished her a happy birthday.
After getting flooded with birthday messages, Kim also thanked her fans for their well wishes on social media.
Earlier this week, Kim shared that she would be celebrating her birthday with her husband Kanye West in a "super low-key" fashion. The mother of two also releaved the one thing that she’s looking forward to on her big day. “Birthday dessert, I’m indulging in Khloe’s strawberry cobbler,” she said. “And always Hansen’s Cakes for B-Days!”
