Kris Jenner Majorly Hints at Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancies During 'KUWTK’ Holiday Episode
Fans got the gift of a Kardashian Kristmas on Sunday in the special holiday episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In the special, grandmomager Kris Jenner couldn’t help but gush about the new additions to her family, hinting once again at Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s unconfirmed pregnancies.
During the episode the family had a group meal in which everyone revealed what they’re thankful for.
“I don’t know if I’m thankful for the calm before the storm next year with the new baby. And I’m thankful that we have family,” Kim Kardashian, who has confirmed that she’s expecting her third child via surrogate, told the group.
Kylie, 20, who was strategically sitting behind a table for most of the episode, noted, “I’m thankful for my mom, because I don’t know what I would do without you. You’re, like, my favorite person on the planet. You really are. I hold you in high regard.”
A tearful Kris, 62, then opened up about her expanding family.
“I used to pray that one of you guys would have a baby and now it’s like a faucet that we turned on that won’t turn off,” she said, looking right at Khloe and Kylie. “The fact that I have all these grandchildren, it’s been the most amazing journey to watch your kids because it’s truly the meaning of just life.”
“And a little bit of alcohol,” Khloe quipped while sipping from her water glass.
Earlier in the episode, Khloe showed off a hint of a baby bump in her fitted apron while challenging her momager to a bake off. And though Khloe won, Kris still got to partake in her favorite holiday activity.
“One of my favorite traditions during the holidays is to shop for all the kids for Christmas — and now, it’s extra special because I get to shop for all the grandkids,” she dished. “It never seems to end, which is exciting.”
Kris is already grandma to Kourtney Kardashian’s kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, as well as Kim’s cuties, North and Saint, and Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream. Khloe is rumored to be expecting her first child with boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, while Kylie is also due to have her first kid with boyfriend, Travis Scott.
The family has long hinted that they will confirm the two stars’ pregnancies on their show.
