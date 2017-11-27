Kris Jenner Majorly Hints at Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancies During 'KUWTK’ Holiday Episode

Kylie, 20, who was strategically sitting behind a table for most of the episode, noted, “I’m thankful for my mom, because I don’t know what I would do without you. You’re, like, my favorite person on the planet. You really are. I hold you in high regard.”

A tearful Kris, 62, then opened up about her expanding family.

“I used to pray that one of you guys would have a baby and now it’s like a faucet that we turned on that won’t turn off,” she said, looking right at Khloe and Kylie. “The fact that I have all these grandchildren, it’s been the most amazing journey to watch your kids because it’s truly the meaning of just life.”

“And a little bit of alcohol,” Khloe quipped while sipping from her water glass.

Earlier in the episode, Khloe showed off a hint of a baby bump in her fitted apron while challenging her momager to a bake off. And though Khloe won, Kris still got to partake in her favorite holiday activity.