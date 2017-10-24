Kris Jenner Is 'Over the Moon' for Khloe Kardashian, Reveals What's Next for Kylie (Exclusive)

When it comes to the Kardashians, the famous family couldn't be in a better place, both professionally and personally.

ET sat down with the family matriarch, Kris Jenner, on Tuesday in New York City before her appearance at the WWD Apparel & Retail CEO Summit, which is bringing together some of the sharpest minds in the business to share their experiences and advice. Jenner has clearly set the bar for what it means to be a working mom, and talked to ET about the advice she passes on to her children about juggling work and parenting duties. Three of Kris' kids -- Kourtney, Kim and Rob -- are already parents, and in September, ET learned that both 20-year-old Kylie and 33-year-old Khloe are pregnant with their first child.

"I think they just see by example," Kris tells ET's Cameron Mathison. "All of us are together, so it's not like I have to sit each one down and say, 'OK, when you grow up, or when you have a baby ...' We're so involved with each other's lives that I think they see how we all manage and micromanage our lives."

"I taught my kids from day one, family is everything -- so, that comes first," she continues. "They've always had their priorities together and I'm proud of that. Their kids always come first, and I think that's important."