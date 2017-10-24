Kris Jenner Is 'Over the Moon' for Khloe Kardashian, Reveals What's Next for Kylie (Exclusive)
When it comes to the Kardashians, the famous family couldn't be in a better place, both professionally and personally.
ET sat down with the family matriarch, Kris Jenner, on Tuesday in New York City before her appearance at the WWD Apparel & Retail CEO Summit, which is bringing together some of the sharpest minds in the business to share their experiences and advice. Jenner has clearly set the bar for what it means to be a working mom, and talked to ET about the advice she passes on to her children about juggling work and parenting duties. Three of Kris' kids -- Kourtney, Kim and Rob -- are already parents, and in September, ET learned that both 20-year-old Kylie and 33-year-old Khloe are pregnant with their first child.
"I think they just see by example," Kris tells ET's Cameron Mathison. "All of us are together, so it's not like I have to sit each one down and say, 'OK, when you grow up, or when you have a baby ...' We're so involved with each other's lives that I think they see how we all manage and micromanage our lives."
"I taught my kids from day one, family is everything -- so, that comes first," she continues. "They've always had their priorities together and I'm proud of that. Their kids always come first, and I think that's important."
As for Khloe, Kris notes that she's "over the moon" for her daughter being in a great place in her life. She also wholeheartedly approves of Khloe's boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson.
"We love Tristan so much, and she's so happy, and she's been through so much," Kris says about Khloe. "Just seeing her be able to do something so creative with [her denim line] Good American -- that's her passion. On top of it, to be in such a great place in her personal life is amazing. She's really happy.
"She lives most of the time now in Cleveland, so that's interesting, because she's not around every day," she adds.
As for Kylie, when asked how the reality star will handle "major life changes" when it comes to managing her highly successful makeup line, Kris stresses that her daughter is more than capable of handling anything.
"I think she is very strong," Kris says about her youngest child. "I think the strength that she has as a woman and as an entrepreneur, a businessperson, and everything that she's got going on -- she's really equipped to handle whatever comes her way. I'm so proud of that kid. She's a good girl with a big heart. "
And clearly, there's nothing Kris loves more than being a "glam-ma" to her six grandchildren -- 7-year-old Mason, 5-year-old Penelope, 4-year-old North, 2-year-old Reign, 1-year-old Saint and 11-month-old Dream.
"It's everything -- that's my best [job], that's my favorite," Kris gushes. "It's the best. The kids bring so much joy, and it makes everything worth it. And they see their moms, and me, and their dads, and family, you know, always together -- always working together, playing together. When we're off and we have downtime, we're together. And they see that, and they feel that, so it's really special. They bounce around to all their aunties, and to my house, and it's good."
"They run all over, they have their stuff, Mason's running around with the video games," she continues with a smile, describing her grandkids' recent visit. "It's just, like, I thought that those days for me were kind of over because the kids are grown. And then when your babies have babies, it's magic. It really is."