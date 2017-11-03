Kris Jenner Plays Coy With Daughters’ Pregnancies, Talks Splitting $150 Million Between Her Kids
Even Ellen DeGeneres can’t get this glam-ma to crack! Kris Jenner appeared on Friday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she was quickly grilled by the host about the various rumored pregnancies in her family.
Though it’s been confirmed that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their third child via surrogate, the famous family has remained mum about Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s first pregnancies.
“You have lots of pregnant children right now. You do. You have a whole bunch of them,” DeGeneres began.
“Oh, here. I can feel where this is going. She’s trying to trick me into confirming pregnancies,” Jenner, 61, said laughing.
“You’re waiting for your show to do it, I know that,” the host said of the family’s reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
Jenner laughed before coyly adding, “Well, you know, I get 10 percent.”
As an executive producer on the show, Jenner was heavily involved with the family’s recent deal for five more seasons of KUWTK, which earned them a whopping $150 million.
“It’s kind of a group decision. And I’m lucky if I even get paid, by the time the girls get finished with me,” Jenner joked. “Everybody gets paid pretty much equally because we all film a lot and we all work hard. And we’ve created this show and this brand for the last decade so everybody’s happy. They’re really happy.”
She added that though every member of the family has their own successful businesses, they still see the importance of the show.
“Because the show is in over 167 countries around the world and it really is a great foundation for all the other things we do, so one helps the other, and we recognize that,” she explained. “When our deal came up and they said, ‘Do you want to do it again?’ And we all took a vote and we all agreed that we’d really would miss it if we weren’t doing it.”
Jenner noted that the family is in the middle of shooting season 15, which prompted DeGeneres to cut in, “Which is when you announce who’s pregnant!”
Laughing, Jenner noted that she has no plans to get pregnant herself, but when DeGeneres noted that another kid means even more income, she joked, “I think she’s onto something! I could have a couple more, 10 percent!”
The talk show host pushed even further, trying to get Jenner to crack. She mentioned the recent Halloween party where Khloe called her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, “daddy” on Snapchat.
“Well you know, it’s like ‘Who’s your daddy?’ It’s more sexual. Maybe?” Jenner tried to explain.
“That’s gross coming from you. That’s your daughter!” DeGeneres said.
For more from the Kardashians, watch the clip below!