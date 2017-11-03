Kris Jenner Plays Coy With Daughters’ Pregnancies, Talks Splitting $150 Million Between Her Kids

Even Ellen DeGeneres can’t get this glam-ma to crack! Kris Jenner appeared on Friday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she was quickly grilled by the host about the various rumored pregnancies in her family.

Though it’s been confirmed that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their third child via surrogate, the famous family has remained mum about Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s first pregnancies.

“You have lots of pregnant children right now. You do. You have a whole bunch of them,” DeGeneres began.

“Oh, here. I can feel where this is going. She’s trying to trick me into confirming pregnancies,” Jenner, 61, said laughing.

“You’re waiting for your show to do it, I know that,” the host said of the family’s reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Jenner laughed before coyly adding, “Well, you know, I get 10 percent.”