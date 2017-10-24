Kris Jenner Prank Calls Daughter Khloe About Doing 'Playboy' -- See Her Unexpected Reaction! (Exclusive)
The Kardashian-Jenner family is always full of surprises!
ET's Cameron Mathison sat down with Kris Jenner on Tuesday, where he convinced her to prank call one of her famous children!
"We could try Khloe," the 61-year-old momager agreed before her appearance at the WWD Apparel & Retail CEO Summit, calling up her daughter. "Hi, boo. What are you doing, bunny? I have a really quick question... they asked me to do Playboy!"
"Like, naked? You're going to be naked?" Khloe asked.
"Well, they said I don't have to show anything," Kris reasoned.
"Well, they said the same thing to Kim!" Khloe pointed out, before seemingly doing a 180 in favor of her mom posing for the magazine.
"Listen, it's your life. I support you. You support us," Khloe continued. "How do you feel in your life at the beautiful old -- beautiful young -- age of your later 50s? See how I did that, just take off a few years? You're like, the hottest mom I've ever seen."
Kris had no problem gushing about her kids during her interview with ET, revealing that she's "over the moon" for Khloe and her NBA star boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. ET learned last month that the couple is expecting their first child together.
"We love Tristan so much, and she's so happy, and she's been through so much," Kris said. "Just seeing her be able to do something so creative with [her denim line] Good American -- that's her passion. On top of it, to be in such a great place in her personal life is amazing. She's really happy."
