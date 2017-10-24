Kris Jenner Prank Calls Daughter Khloe About Doing 'Playboy' -- See Her Unexpected Reaction! (Exclusive)

The Kardashian-Jenner family is always full of surprises!

ET's Cameron Mathison sat down with Kris Jenner on Tuesday, where he convinced her to prank call one of her famous children!

"We could try Khloe," the 61-year-old momager agreed before her appearance at the WWD Apparel & Retail CEO Summit, calling up her daughter. "Hi, boo. What are you doing, bunny? I have a really quick question... they asked me to do Playboy!"

"Like, naked? You're going to be naked?" Khloe asked.