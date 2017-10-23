Kris Jenner Pulls a Kim Kardashian and Goes Platinum Blonde -- See Her Sultry New 'Do!
Like mother, like daughter!
Following in the footsteps of her 37-year-old daughter, Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner has given her tresses a major makeover. The momager is now blonde!
Kim took to Instagram on Monday to debut her mother's hot new look. "Caption this," she wrote. "Mine is SWF [Single White Female]."
Although Kim was the first in her family to go platinum blonde (she first rocked the look last February during husband Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 fashion show in New York City), sisters Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian have also played around with the lighter hue over the years.
So who wore it best?
We'll let you be the judge!