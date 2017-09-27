Kris Jenner Says It's 'Too Early' to Think About a 'KUWTK' Spinoff With Her Grandkids

Don't expect to see the next generation of Kardashians (and Jenners and Wests and Disicks) dominating airwaves just yet.

In a recent interview with Variety about the 10th anniversary of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kris Jenner said it's too soon to see the likes of North, Saint, Penelope, Mason, Reign, Dream, and any other future grandkids on their own shows.

"I think that’s kind of pushing the envelope," Jenner said. "I think it’s a little too early to start thinking about them. They’re amazing and when they’re around they are in the show but I think it’s a little too early for them to have any kind of spinoff."

Kris has not publicly confirmed or commented on the news that two of her daughters -- Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian -- are pregnant, but did make a sly reference to Kylie's baby news at Milan Fashion week.