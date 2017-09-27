Kris Jenner Says It's 'Too Early' to Think About a 'KUWTK' Spinoff With Her Grandkids
Don't expect to see the next generation of Kardashians (and Jenners and Wests and Disicks) dominating airwaves just yet.
In a recent interview with Variety about the 10th anniversary of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kris Jenner said it's too soon to see the likes of North, Saint, Penelope, Mason, Reign, Dream, and any other future grandkids on their own shows.
"I think that’s kind of pushing the envelope," Jenner said. "I think it’s a little too early to start thinking about them. They’re amazing and when they’re around they are in the show but I think it’s a little too early for them to have any kind of spinoff."
Kris has not publicly confirmed or commented on the news that two of her daughters -- Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian -- are pregnant, but did make a sly reference to Kylie's baby news at Milan Fashion week.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kris said, "It wouldn't be the family if something didn't happen every single day."
With all the pregnancies popping up (Kim Kardashian is also reportedly expecting a third child, a girl, via surrogate), are there any plans to stop doing the show? Not according to momager supreme Kris. She told Variety, "I think everybody has their breaks that they need from time to time. If somebody’s really had enough and they’re overwhelmed or they’re really crazy or they’re filming, everybody still is able to take a break for a minute and it still works out."
The 61-year-old also revealed to Variety that even after ten years, she still loves doing the show. "I wake up every morning and I get to work with my kids and it’s a great jumping-off place for everything we do. And we love who we work with. We’re still filming with some of the same people we were with on Day 1, Season 1, Episode 1, so it’s like we’re with our family every day."
"And we get to travel with each other and we get to vacation together. It’s become a lifestyle for us and something that we are truly passionate about, or we wouldn’t be doing it," she added.
