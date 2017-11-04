Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's Kids Walked In on Them While They Were Having Sex: 'That's How They Were Made'

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's kids caught them in a compromising situation, but Bell isn't sweating it.

During an appearance on The Talk on Friday, the 37-year-old actress was asked about the most awkward moment her daughters have witnessed -- and for Bell, it was an easy answer.

"Oh, they've walked in on us having sex," she revealed, to gasps from the show's co-hosts. "That's how they were made, it's OK!"

Julie Chen asked what she and Shepard, 42, did when their daughters walked in, to which Bell shared: "Well, we didn't, like continue."