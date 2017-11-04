Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's Kids Walked In on Them While They Were Having Sex: 'That's How They Were Made'
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's kids caught them in a compromising situation, but Bell isn't sweating it.
During an appearance on The Talk on Friday, the 37-year-old actress was asked about the most awkward moment her daughters have witnessed -- and for Bell, it was an easy answer.
"Oh, they've walked in on us having sex," she revealed, to gasps from the show's co-hosts. "That's how they were made, it's OK!"
Julie Chen asked what she and Shepard, 42, did when their daughters walked in, to which Bell shared: "Well, we didn't, like continue."
"We sort of just went like, 'Hey, what's up? What do you need? What do you need?' And then we just said, 'Mommy and Daddy are just going to take a nap for a couple of minutes,'" she said.
Bell's daughters, 4-year-old Lincoln and 2-year-old Delta, definitely run the show. The Bad Moms Christmas star adorably posted a pic of herself "grin and forking bearing it" dressed as Elsa for Halloween.
ET caught up with Bell on Monday, where she revealed that she "of course" took her daughter's costume choice personally.
"I said, 'Number one, you are a kid -- you are supposed to have your finger on the pulse. You are two years too late. What's hot, what's new, you gotta fill me in,'" she recalled. "I just learned Instagram."
"She was like, 'Mommy, you have to be Elsa, please, 'cause I want to be Elsa,' and she really likes matching," Bell shared. "Like, she was wearing a green dress today, so I chose green eye shadow. Like, we have a thing."
