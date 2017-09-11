Kristen Bell Calls Jimmy Kimmel From Florida, Gives Update on Hurricane Irma Evacuees: We're 'Safe & Sound'
Kristen Bell has been in Orlando, Florida, amid the devastation of Hurricane Irma, and the actress is doing more than her fair share to raise the spirits of everyone she comes in contact with by entertaining them with songs, chatting with others stranded by the storm, and working tirelessly to help however she can.
Bell even called in for a live video chat with Jimmy Kimmel on Monday night, where she gave an update on how everyone was doing at her Disney World hotel, where hundreds of senior citizens and other nearby residents had been evacuated.
"We're all safe and sound here, and we're making the most of a crazy situation," Bell told Kimmel at the top of his show. "Everybody's fine. We've gotten through it really well."
Bell first made headlines when she performed a number of songs from her hit Disney film Frozen at the Meadow Woods Middle School, where dozens of families were taking shelter from the storm.
Later, at her hotel, Bell dined with some of the senior citizens, called a few games of bingo, and even sang a duet of "You Are My Sunshine," with an elderly man named John, who joined her during her video chat with Kimmel.
"This is John, this is my sidepiece here in Orlando, Jimmy," Bell quipped.
When Kimmel asked John how he's been holding up under the circumstances, he said he was looking on the bright side of things, joking, "I'm swarmed with beautiful women… I'll never be the same."
"I told him you were Johnny Carson, because he didn't know who you were," Bell joked with Kimmel.
The actress also gave credit to one of hotel managers, Gary, who had been working non-stop since Saturday morning to help the hundreds of people seeking shelter at the Swan and Dolphin Resort.
"Gary's been up for like 72 hours, you guys!" Bell praised.
Among the many people whom Bell has helped during the crisis are the family of her Frozen co-star Josh Gad -- including his parents, brothers, sister-in-law, niece and nephew -- after Bell secured them a hotel room to keep them safe from the hurricane.
Later, Bell also helped find shelter for her friend Jennifer Carpenter's aunt and grandma.
ET spoke via Facetime with the Dexter star -- who is not in Florida, but was trying to help her grandmother find shelter -- and she dished on the magic Bell was able to work to keep her family safe.
"We would book a room and then I would call and see what their storm preparedness looked like, and all of a sudden the room wasn't available… We had a couple of people say that because they had dogs -- my grandmother's dog is three pounds -- they would reject them," Carpenter shared. "So I thought, 'I'll call Kristen, maybe they can sleep in the hallway,' and you know, a few minutes later after I reached out to her, she had a room for them."
According to Carpenter, her aunt and her uncle work for the government, so they didn't evacuate at the same time as everyone else. And while her grandmother had a ticket to leave on Thursday, "she didn't want to leave her daughter behind."
The two attempted to survive the storm in the house, but soon realized that things were going to get worse before they got better.
"I think that the thing that broke us was when my mom realized she needed to tell them to go outside and paint 'two people inside' on the plywood that they had on their windows, because that's how FEMA knows there's someone to look for," Carpenter recalled. "That's when it became far too real and we needed another option. We needed to get them out from underneath the eye of the storm."
On Saturday, Carpenter shared a sweet photo of her grandmother and her aunt wearing their bike helmets which they planned to wear to weather the storm, and thanked Bell for facilitating their rescue.
"Gma&aunt were ready2 wear helmets N closet under eye of #HurricanIrma til @IMKristenBell found them a way out!!" Carpenter tweeted, along with several heart emojis.
