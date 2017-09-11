Kristen Bell Calls Jimmy Kimmel From Florida, Gives Update on Hurricane Irma Evacuees: We're 'Safe & Sound'

Kristen Bell has been in Orlando, Florida, amid the devastation of Hurricane Irma, and the actress is doing more than her fair share to raise the spirits of everyone she comes in contact with by entertaining them with songs, chatting with others stranded by the storm, and working tirelessly to help however she can.

Bell even called in for a live video chat with Jimmy Kimmel on Monday night, where she gave an update on how everyone was doing at her Disney World hotel, where hundreds of senior citizens and other nearby residents had been evacuated.

"We're all safe and sound here, and we're making the most of a crazy situation," Bell told Kimmel at the top of his show. "Everybody's fine. We've gotten through it really well."