Kristen Bell Dresses Up Like Elsa (Instead of Anna) From 'Frozen' Just to Make Her Daughter Happy on Halloween
Every parent makes sacrifices for their kids -- even if those sacrifices are particularly frustrating.
Kristen Bell did just that for Halloween when she dressed up as a character from Frozen -- just not her character, Anna.
The Good Place star donned the familiar frost blue wardrobe of Anna's magical sister, Elsa, and she didn't look super pleased in the cute pic she posted to Instagram on Saturday.
"When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween...you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT. #halloween," Bell captioned the hilariously annoyed snapshot.
To be fair, Bell just naturally looks like an adorable Disney princess in her day-to-day life, and she actually pulls off the Elsa look with some real flair.
Bell shares two daughters with her husband, Dax Shepard -- 4-year-old Lincoln and 2-year-old Delta -- and while dressing up like Elsa -- and having to sing "Let It Go" -- are points of mock contention for the star, she has no problem using her Frozen fame to bring joy into the world.
Bell was in Florida when Hurricane Irma struck, and ended up raising the spirits of nearly 200 people seeking shelter at the Meadow Woods Middle School in Orlando by singing songs from the beloved Disney classic.
