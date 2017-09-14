Kristen Bell on the Importance of Not Being Perfect and Loving Her Daughters: 'Girls Rule, Boys Drool'
Kristen Bell keeps it real!
The 37-year-old actress opened up in a new interview with Redbook's October issue about understanding the importance of not being perfect and how she loves raising her two daughters, Lincoln, 4, and Delta, 2.
“I love having girls. The truest thing in life is that girls rule, boys drool," Bell gushes.
The Bad Moms star has been busy filming the comedy's sequel, the second season of her NBC sitcom, The Good Place, and the film Like Father. While she may have a full schedule and seems to be "doing it all," that doesn’t mean she has it all figured out.
"Being asked 'How do you do it?' implies that a) I am doing it, which I am not -- I am doing what everybody else is doing, which is trying their best, and b) What is a balance, anyway? A balance teeter-totters. It moves, something gives and other things take, and other days it might be the opposite,” she says.
All in all, Bell embraces her imperfections and thinks that is what "makes people feel connected."
"Humans want nothing more than to be accepted, and I’m no different. That doesn’t happen by presenting perfection," Bell says. "I believe in showing your dirty hands and your bumps and bruises and your faults, because that’s what makes people feel connected -- and isn’t that kind of the purpose of, you know, being on Earth?"
Bell has been stuck in Orlando, Florida, amid the devastation of Hurricane Irma. She's been helping out by performing Frozen songs for people in shelters.
