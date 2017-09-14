Kristen Bell on the Importance of Not Being Perfect and Loving Her Daughters: 'Girls Rule, Boys Drool'

Kristen Bell keeps it real!

The 37-year-old actress opened up in a new interview with Redbook's October issue about understanding the importance of not being perfect and how she loves raising her two daughters, Lincoln, 4, and Delta, 2.

“I love having girls. The truest thing in life is that girls rule, boys drool," Bell gushes.

The Bad Moms star has been busy filming the comedy's sequel, the second season of her NBC sitcom, The Good Place, and the film Like Father. While she may have a full schedule and seems to be "doing it all," that doesn’t mean she has it all figured out.