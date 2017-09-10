Kristen Bell Performs 'Frozen' Songs at Hurricane Irma Shelter, Continues to Rescue Co-Stars' Families
When the going gets tough, the tough put on a show.
Kristen Bell is currently stuck in Florida as Hurricane Irma slams the state, but she's doing her best to keep everyone's spirits up.
On Saturday morning, ET confirmed the star put on a 20-minute performance of songs from Frozen for around 200 people and families taking shelter at the Meadow Woods Middle School in Orlando, Florida. Bert Rodriguez, who played piano during the performance, spoke with ET about how the mood boosting event came about.
"She [Kristen Bell] was gracious and funny. Very funny. We sat down and rehearsed the songs she was going to sing. She wasn't demanding or diva-ish in the slightest," he said of the actress, who contacted Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer to see how she could contribute to those threatened by the hurricane.
"She sang 'For The First Time In Forever', inviting up one of the evacuees to sing with her, as well as a local Orlando deputy to provide 'interpretive dance,'" he added.
Bell shared a pic from the performance, joking she was getting upstaged by her dancers. "When you're #singinginahurricane, your volunteer back up dancers can & will steal the show. Richard and Rebecca everyone! #hurricaneirma," she wrote on Instagram.
Rodriguez continued, "She sang 'Do You Want To Build A Snowman'. And she sang a song that was cut from Frozen called 'More Than Just The Spare.' Then she took pictures and signed autographs for another half hour. She took time to ask people where they were from, if their homes were OK. She insisted on seeing the gym where everyone was sleeping on cots spread across the floor. Everyone was very tired and worried. But as she walked around and talked to people, inviting them to the auditorium to sing, people began to gain interest and perk up. She was so down to earth that the crowd warmed up and had fun as she started singing."
Meadow Woods Middle School also shared some videos of the star performing, thanking her dance volunteers and encouraging the crowd. "I hope that helped," Bell said to the group. "And I hope that some of these songs are running through your head the rest of the day and take your mind off of it."
"Kristen said something like, 'That's why I wanted to come down here and sing. I may be stuck here in a hurricane, but I can still make a difference,'" Rodriguez added.
Back at her hotel, Bell also sat with senior citizen evacuees. She tweeted a picture writing, "There are thousands of senior home evacuees in our hotel so...here's me dining with all my new friends! #Irma2017 #HurricaneIrma"
And the storm hasn't dampened her sense of humor. She tweeted a sweet video of herself singing "You Are My Sunshine" with one of the seniors, and teased her husband, Dax Shepard. "Dear @daxshepard1, this is John. My side piece in Orlando," she wrote. "I hope u understand. I'm powerless over a man who serenades me. #Irma2017."
This isn't the first help Bell has extended help during Hurricane Irma. Josh Gad shared on Instagram that the actress had helped his parents and family find shelter after they were stranded in Florida.
"So @kristenanniebell literally saved my parents and my entire family tonight from #hurricaneirma," he wrote, sharing a pic of his co-star with his happy and relieved parents.
"When they were stranded in Florida, she got them a hotel room at her hotel in Orlando and saved them, my brothers, my sister-in-law and niece and nephew," he continued. "They don't make them like this girl. Thank you Kristin. You are truly an angel sent from above."
The 37-year-old also helped her pal Jennifer Carpenter's grandma and aunt find shelter. Carpenter tweeted, "Gma&aunt were ready2 wear helmets N closet under eye of #HurricanIrma til @IMKristenBell found them a way out!!❤️❤️❤️"
Hurricane Irma comes just after Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, Texas, and surrounding areas. Since the storm receded, celebrities like Beyoncè, Jennifer Garner and Kevin Hart have been donating and giving back to the affected communities.
