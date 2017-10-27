Kristen Bell Pumped Breast Milk During ‘Bad Moms’ Script Read, Has Sexy Santas Grind on Her, Mila Kunis

“Kathryn and I are next to each other and K.Bell’s just on a giant screen Skyped in. And as we’re reading the script you see her face just getting closer and closer into the screen and the rest of her body going out of the screen. It was just a giant face. Then you hear this...” she said, imitating a buzzing noise.

Bell, 37, went on to explain, “I didn’t know I was on a movie projector. I would have loved a heads up. I thought it was like, ‘We’re going to Skype in. It’s going to be on a computer.’ And I was home because I wasn’t going early because I still had a little one and I needed to pump. And I’m sorry when you gotta do it, you gotta do it. And I thought, ‘They’re not going to care, also it’s not going to be very loud.’ Again, I didn’t’ realize I was on a 200-inch screen on speakers in a conference room. I thought it was someone’s computer.”

“There’s no mistaking that sound,” Hahn, 44, quipped of the breast pump.