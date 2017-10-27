Kristen Bell Pumped Breast Milk During ‘Bad Moms’ Script Read, Has Sexy Santas Grind on Her, Mila Kunis
Moms have to do what they have to do! On Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, and Kathryn Hahn came on to promote their upcoming comedy A Bad Mom’s Christmas, where they discussed their close-knit bond.
Rubbing each other’s arms on the couch, the trio talked about how comfortable they are around one another. Maybe a little too comfortable.
Kunis, 34, told a story of the cast’s first table read for the 2016 film Bad Moms, in which Bell shared a little more than intended.
“Kathryn and I are next to each other and K.Bell’s just on a giant screen Skyped in. And as we’re reading the script you see her face just getting closer and closer into the screen and the rest of her body going out of the screen. It was just a giant face. Then you hear this...” she said, imitating a buzzing noise.
Bell, 37, went on to explain, “I didn’t know I was on a movie projector. I would have loved a heads up. I thought it was like, ‘We’re going to Skype in. It’s going to be on a computer.’ And I was home because I wasn’t going early because I still had a little one and I needed to pump. And I’m sorry when you gotta do it, you gotta do it. And I thought, ‘They’re not going to care, also it’s not going to be very loud.’ Again, I didn’t’ realize I was on a 200-inch screen on speakers in a conference room. I thought it was someone’s computer.”
“There’s no mistaking that sound,” Hahn, 44, quipped of the breast pump.
“And the boys in the room were like, ‘There’s static on that, can we check that call line? It’s fuzzy,’” Bell recalled. “And Mila and Kathryn were like, ‘She’s fine. Let’s just keep rehearsing.’ They were covering for me.”
The trio gets up to plenty of hijinks in the film, including grinding on a vanilla-scented Santa Claus.
“He’s Santa. You guys, we got actual Santa for Bad Moms 2,” Kunis said.
DeGeneres added, “I felt like it was only fair since you would grind on Santa that Santas would grind on you!”
She then called for three sexy shirtless Santas to come out and dance on the film’s stars. Watch the clip to see the funny moment.