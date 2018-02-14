Kristen Bell Reveals Keys to 'Healthy' Marriage to Dax Shepard: 'Vulnerability,' and 'Necessary Separateness'

Kristen Bell is sharing some intimate marriage advice that she says is the secret to her adorably successful relationship with husband Dax Shepard.

The Good Place actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a handwritten letter listing her tips and tricks to a happy marriage, after being asked by a fan to write a note to his friends who will soon be tying the knot.

"I wrote something congratulatory but then thought 'Kristen! Wait! You are an old married woman, shouldn't you have some wisdom to share?!' After I was finished I realized what I wrote is pretty much the A-Z of how @daxshepard and I keep our relationship healthy," Bell captioned the heartfelt advice. "It's worked for us so far, So here ya go. #happyvalentinesday."

So what exactly has kept the cute couple together for over a decade? According to Bell, the real keys are vulnerability, having your own space, understanding, unconditional love and appreciating your partner's individual interests.

"Vulnerability always begets connection and intimacy. Stay vulnerable with each other," Bell wrote in her candid note. "In 10 years, when the dopamine has waned, remember: life is a crazy ride. It's a privilege to go through it with a partner."

"Take necessary separateness. It will make your marriage better," the Frozen star advised, adding: "Loving someone despite their faults, failings, or character defects, is the most powerful loving thing you can do."

She further suggested to the soon-to-be-newlyweds that they "rejoice in what makes the other person happy, and allow them their individual interests."

"Know that everyone is doing the best they can with that they've got. So get a bigger emotional tool box to fix your problems," she wrote, concluding the thoughtful missive with a small sketch of a heart.

Back in March 2017, Shepard sat down with Good Morning America, where he reflected on his happy marriage and admitted that one of the things that helped the most was going to a therapist early in their relationship.

"We went to therapy early on to learn what our pattern of arguing was and where we needed to stop that," explained Shepard, who has been very open about his and Bell's near-constant fighting in the early years of their relationship.

"I think most people wait until the thing is exploding before they see a professional," he added. "So I thought maybe an ounce of prevention this go-around would be advisable."

Check out the video below to hear more from the dedicated duo on how they approach parenting their 4-year-old daughter Lincoln and 3-year-old daughter Delta.

